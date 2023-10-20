This Saturday, NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) is organizing a screening clinic for those requiring cervical cancer and sexual health screenings.

The event will take place at the Yellowknife Primary Care Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The NTHSSA invited individuals who wish to be screened for sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections or need a cervical cancer screening (Pap test).

“It is recommended that cervical cancer screening begin at age 21, or three years after becoming sexually active, whichever comes first,” the news release reads.

The purpose of the clinic is to offer eligible individuals a chance to get tested, decrease waiting periods and experiment with new and efficient ways to serve patients, especially considering the ongoing healthcare staffing challenges, the NTHSSA stated.

The clinic also aims to raise awareness and provide information about cervical and sexual health.

Individuals can schedule an appointment in advance or simply walk in.