Health services in Fort Smith and Yellowknife, including Stanton Territorial Hospital, have returned to normal capacity, the NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) announced on Friday afternoon.

Those who had appointments cancelled due to wildfire evacuations are now being rebooked.

Elective surgeries are scheduled to resume as of Oct. 3.

The labour and delivery unit at Stanton is once again operational and prenatal, postpartum and newborn services are available in Yellowknife.

Patients and extended-care residents are back in Yellowknife and long-term care residents have been transported back to Fort Smith.

Kitikmeot residents who require medical travel to the NWT capital had been diverted elsewhere up until Sept. 26, the NTHSSA noted.