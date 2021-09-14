Service levels at health centres in the city are going to look a bit different for the next 24 hours or so.

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority has taken the step of scaling back services “significantly” for today, Tuesday, in response to school closures in the Yellowknife area. That’s according to a release issued by the authority on Monday evening, Sept. 13.

The Yk Primary Care Centre and Frame Lake Community Health Clinic cancelled most of its in-person appointments for Tuesday, Sept. 14 though appointments will still be taken for urgent cases. Virtual appointments are still being done so long as there is available staff to look after them.

Home care is also feeling the pinch with most appointments being cancelled for Tuesday. The issue there is staffing levels for home support workers and only urgent appointments are being taken care of.

Yellowknife Public Health cancelled all of its appointments for Tuesday though a general clinic is open until 4 p.m. Tuesday to deal with urgent cases.

According to a spokesperson with the authority, Tuesday is the only day where the impact should be felt with teams working to determine what sort if impact the closures will have on service delivery.

The spokesperson added that further updates will be posted to the authority’s website.