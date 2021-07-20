A heat warning has been issued by environment Canada for Inuvik, Aklavik, Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic by Environment Canada. Also included in the warning are Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells.

The warning notes temperatures are expected to reach 29 C today with overnight lows bottoming out at 14 C. The heat wave is expected to last until Thursday.

Asking people to not leave pets or people inside a parked vehicle during high temperatures, the notice points out heat exposure can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of these include dizzyness or fainting, nausea, headaches, breathing rapidly, extreme thirst and decreased urination. Environment Canada also advises that symptoms can also include swelling, rashes and cramps.

Pregnant women, Elders, young children and people with chronic illnesses are at the highest risk, as well as people who work outdoors.

The notice advises people to keep well hydrated and wear loose and lightweight clothing, in particular a hat made of breathable fabric. Curtains should be closed during the hottest hours and outdoor activities should be planned around the cooler parts of the day. It also asks workers and employers to plan their daily schedule around avoiding excess heat.

It also asks people who know of a higher risk person to check in on them regularly, especially with Elders. Anyone who is feeling dizzy, disoriented or dehydrated is advised to seek medical attention immediately.