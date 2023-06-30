Fire up the AC. A heat warning has been issued for the Beaufort and Mackenzie Delta.

Environment Canada issued the head warning at 7:14 a.m. today. The warning affects Inuvik, Tsiigehtchic, Fort McPherson and Norman Wells.

“Temperatures near or above 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows ranging between 14 to 17 degrees Celsius continue,” says the announcement. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

“Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to NTstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NTStorm.”