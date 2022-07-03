Today’s going to be a hot one.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Inuvik, Tsiigehtchic, Fort McPherson and Aklavik, as well as for Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells. Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 32 C today and stay above 20 overnight. The warning was issued at 4:38 a.m.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” reads the bulletin. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

A bulletin from Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority details the dangers and mitigation for extreme heat.

“Exposure to extreme heat can result in heat-related illnesses including heat stroke,” said the notice. “Symptoms of severe heat illness include: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; headaches; rapid breathing; extreme thirst and decreased urination. People at higher risk of adverse health impacts include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses or on certain medications, and those who spend large amounts of time outdoors.

“You can reduce your heat exposure and risk of illness by wearing loose-fitting/light weight clothing, staying hydrated, closing curtains and windows during the hottest hours, using air conditioners or fans, taking a cool shower or bath, visiting air conditioned buildings, and scheduling outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day. Workers and their employers should develop plans to work safely.

“People, especially children, and pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle during high temperatures.

“During heat waves, residents, communities, and service providers should check in at least twice per day on those who are at highest risk of heat illness, especially the elderly and those who are homeless or socially isolated. Anyone feeling unwell due to the extreme heat should seek medical attention.”