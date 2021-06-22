Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic.

Issued at 3:19 p.m. June 22, the warning forecasts a heat wave to set in early-Wednesday and remain in place until late-Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 29C in mid-day and bottom out at 17C overnight.

High temperatures can lead to serious health problems for people who are outdoors for long periods of time, but also Elders, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses. Residents are advised to keep in cool areas, stay hydrated and watch for symptoms of excess heat, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of other health issues.