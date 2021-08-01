Environment Canada warns of dangerously high daytime temperatures across the Northwest Territories for Aug. 1 and 2.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 29 to 35 C for the Yellowknife region. Similar temperatures are expected in communities across the South Slave, Deh Cho and Sahtu.

Overnight lows of 14 to 20 C are forecast to continue until early next week.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors face added risks in such temperatures, Environment Canada added.

It advises people to drink lots of water even before they feel thirsty and to stay in a cool place.

The heat warning comes as wildfire danger levels for Yellowknife, Behchokǫ, Whatì and Wekweètì are set at “extreme” until Aug. 3, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said on its Wildfire Update portal.

However, no new fires were reported in the region in the last 24 hours.