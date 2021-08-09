Town of Hay River council was expected to appoint Heather Coakwell to the position of returning officer Tuesday night, Aug. 10, in preparation for this fall’s municipal election.

The results were too late for the Hub’s press time this week.

The town will be holding an election for mayor and council on Oct. 18 and Coakwell is expected to oversee the function of the election with the assistance of a deputy returning officer and several election clerks.

According to the town’s Aug. 10 council package, the election is budgeted for and expected to cost between $14,000 to $15,000 to operate.

Glenn Smith, senior administrative officer for the Town of Hay River said that the town is counting on the “significant experience” from Coakwell who has served as returning officer during the 2018 municipal election.

She has also served in past federal election and others throughout the territory.

Among the responsibilities of the returning officer, according to Elections NWT, are to appoint election workers, organize polling stations, manage the voters list, approve candidate nominations, and direct the administration of the ballot.

“Neutrality and non-partisanship are crucial to the performance of a returning officer,” states the Elections NWT website. “During an election, returning officers will get questions from election workers, candidates, and official agents about the rules of conduct during an election campaign.

“A returning officer works closely with the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer to help people understand the electoral process and uphold the integrity of the electoral system.”

The term of council and mayor in Hay River is three years and the last election was held on Oct. 15, 2018.

Nominations for councillors and candidates to put their names forward will open Sept. 6 and close Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.

Candidates will have until Sept. 22 to withdraw their names from the race and Sept. 23 will be the last day in which voters can challenge candidates.

According to the Local Authorities Elections Act countdown calendar for 2021, which also applies to elections taking place in Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Inuvik and Norman Wells, other key dates include that Oct. 4 will be the earliest date for advance voting while Oct. 12 will be the last day.

The last day to send proxy forms will be Oct. 13.

The District Education Authority election will take place at the same time as the council elections.

SAO Smith will receive the election materials following the election. This will come after any necessary recounts take place and after candidate copies of election results are completed and sent to the chief electoral officer.

“First meeting in November,” is when mayor and council will be sworn into office, Smith said in an Aug. 9 email.

Mayor Kandis Jameson was asked by email if she will be running again, however the Hub was unable to attain a response by press time Monday.

In the 2018 election, voting turnout had been slightly under 40 per cent as 915 people voted from the 2,289 voters list, as well as others who were add on election day.