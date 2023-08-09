A combination of dangerously high concentrations of smoke in the Inuvik area coupled with an internet outage expected to last several days has left businesses and families scrambling.

Residents along the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link woke up Aug. 7 to discover their Internet was completely out. New North Networks customers have been completely without Internet ever since, while Northwestel customers report their Internet, relying on the microwave backup system, is very slow.

New North Networks has been relaying information from the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link company. It is currently believed forest fires have damaged the fibre line somewhere between Inuvik and Fort Good Hope.

“We remain unable to access the area due to significant safety risk from smoke and lack of visibility,” reads the relayed statement. “We continue to work closely with fire and government services and will monitor conditions for when we can make a safe attempt to the site.

“Currently, the outlook for weather conditions is not favourable for gaining access over the coming days. Customers should prepare to be without services for several more days. We are working with our government and technology partners to find alternative solutions that could provide connectivity.”

Inuvik Drum has sent a series of questions to Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link but has not received a response as of writing. To date, the only information available appears to be provided by New North Networks.

However, many New North Networks customers have expressed their frustration with the outage, announcing in response to the updates they will be switching to the Low Earth Orbit Satellite network Starlink. In Februrary of 2022, a geomagnetic storm knocked out 40 Starlink satellites, causing them to burn up in orbit.

Okpik Travel owner Trish Allen said her business relies entirely on internet service and she has kept it functioning largely on the kindness of neighbours and her customers’ patience.

“Working on data just doesn’t cut it,” she said. “There are specific programs that don’t work well or at all that we are required to use for booking and changing tickets.

“I’m not able to get everything done in a timely manner. I’ve had to ‘borrow’ internet from a friend in order to finish booking tickets. It’s a good thing we have great clients and friends so Okpik Travel can continue working through this craziness.”

She thanked her customers for their patience as Okpik Travel navigates the outage.

Allen noted she too had Starlink on order, though she wasn’t sure if it would get her better service or not.

“We live in an apartment, so I’m not quite sure how this will work,” said Allen, noting she lives on the bottom floor of the building.

Other residents of Inuvik have found their job searches and professional development stymied by the internet outage.

Sehrish Khan told Invuik Drum she was about to complete an online certification to qualify her to apply for a few jobs, but now is stuck waiting for the internet to come back.

Having young kids at home in the middle of the worst smoke seen in Inuvik in decades has added a layer of complexity to the situation.

“Smoke is a big issue right now,” she said. “We borrowed (an air purifier) because of young kids at home.

“I’ve been keeping them home. Thankfully the pool is open, but it’s hard for young kids to be stuck home the whole time. We have all become so dependent on internet that we’re definitely having a hard time right now.”

Khan said she hoped any organizations that had application deadlines this week will understand the circumstances people in the Beaufort Delta are dealing with. She also noted it would be nice to see compensation of some sort for the drop of service in mobile networks as they took on the volume of internet traffic over the outage.

Aside from being unable to look for work and having to keep children entertained in the safety of her home, she added the combination of the outage with the ongoing forest fire concerns has made communicating with extended family difficult.

“My mom is worried, obviously,” said Khan. “She has been trying to talk or have a video chat with my kids. We did call them using (mobile) data last night and told them it can take awhile.”

Khan expressed her sympathy to other businesses and artists in the area, many who rely on internet to sell their work to the outside world.

However, Khan said it wasn’t all bad. The lack of internet and and digital distractions had allowed her family to bond together as they find ways to keep occupied.

“We families are spending more time together,” she said. “Finding new activities for kids and getting involved since kids can’t watch TV anymore.”

With potential employment on the line, Khan said she hoped to see service restored as soon as safely possible.

But she added she appreciated the work crews were having to undertake to get services restored.

“It’s unfortunate that even when they’re trying hard, the fire is keeping those trying to fix the fibre away,” said Khan. “I know they’re trying to put out the fire but those fighting the fire can’t even reach due to the smoke and their lives are important as well.

“So yeah, I’m really not mad at anyone.”