Two members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club have been spotted travelling through Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk wearing their gang colours.

Inuvik Drum received an anonymous photo of the two bikers who stopped in Inuvik on July 13. Police have verified the authenticity of the photo.

“The Inuvik RCMP were aware of the presence of these individuals,” said Cpl. Matt Halstead. “They were also spotted by our officers in Tuktoyaktuk. They appear to have left the area. There have been no reports of any criminality associated with their presence in either community.

“At this time there is no indication that their presence in the Northwest Territories is to establish any type of organized criminal activities, rather they just appear to have travelled to see the Arctic Ocean,” Halstead stated. “It is very regrettable that this group enjoys the level of international brand recognition that it does. It is not uncommon for members of this group, and others like it, to wear their “cuts” in an effort to generate publicity.

He said it’s understandable that some community members have expressed concern over the presence of the bikers.

“The Hells Angels are an international criminal organization that is linked to murder, widespread drug trafficking, human trafficking and other serious criminality in Canada,” Halstead added. “We, as the police, do not welcome their presence in our communities.”