Several years removed from his last term as grand chief of Dehcho First Nations, Herb Norwegian has returned to the organization’s top office.

Having served in the role in the early 2000s and as recently as 2015, Norwegian was elected at the Dehcho Annual Assembly in Fort Simpson on June 28.

Jim Antoine and Tim Lennie were also vying for the job.

Norwegian replaces interim grand chief Stanley Sanguez, who stepped in when Kenny Cayen was removed from the position in March.

The Dehcho region still has an outstanding land claim to settle with the Government of Canada.