Higher-than-normal water levels on the Tazin and Taltson rivers could have repercussions for NWT residents and land-users, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR).

There are no NWT communities downstream of the rivers, but there are cabins and camps that the water levels may put at risk. Cabin owners and people heading out for fall hunts should be on high alert.

The Taltson sits only about 0.5 metres lower than the record high water level of last fall, ENR advised on Oct. 27.

Water level and flow in the Tazin have not decreased as expected, which could result in sustained high water in the Taltson River during freeze-up.

High water conditions “may lead to flooding and may cause ice to form later or be thinner in areas where ice has been safe in prior years,” the department stated.

Those travelling on the land should use caution and follow the provided safety tips: Tell family and friends where you are going and when you plan to be back, travel in a group and make sure someone at home knows who is with you, prepare for changing weather conditions and bring an emergency survival kit and check in regularly with home. If you can, check the weather and ice conditions in your area.