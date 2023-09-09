Highway 1 is back open this morning after being closed earlier today due to heave smoke.
In a Facebook post at around 10:40 a.m,, the GNWT announced that pilot cars are escorting vehicles between kilometre 58 and Enterprise due to smoky conditions. It may continue to close without notice because of the conditions.
The post warned that there could be sudden road closures or delays at any time along the route.
