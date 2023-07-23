The evacuation alert for those living along Highway 3 has been extended.

NWT Fire is telling those people living between kilometres 256 and 290 on the high to head to either Behchoko of Yellowknife because of the wildfire currently burning in the area. The reason for the extension is because the head of the fire has passed kilometre 276, which was the original limit of the evacuation area.

Behchoko and Yellowknife are not currently at risk due to the fire.

Ground ignitions are being completed around structures between kilometres 276 and 290 the reduce the risk of any damage from the fire.

An alert was broadcast on cell phones and radio at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening telling people about the updated situation.

NWT Fire indicated late Friday evening that following a reconnaissance flight over the wildfire, it was expected to reach the highway itself overnight. Sprinklers had been set up on all structures on that particular stretch of highway and they would be running all night to try and reduce the likelihood of any damage.

Those who are leaving have been advised to take an emergency kit and essential belongings only; follow directions from emergency officials; drive with caution; go to a safe place such a family member’s or friend’s home and; contact loved ones when it’s safe to do so.