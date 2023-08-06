An evacuation order for residents along kilometre 284-306 of Highway 3 has been downgraded to an evacuation alert, the GNWT advised in its Sunday wildfire update.

The highway is open. Resident in the aforementioned area are advised to remain on alert as they may be required to leave again on short notice.

At its closest, the fire reached within 700 metres of km 283-290 of Highway 3.

Although the blaze, which has grown to more than 115,000 hectares, remains designated as “out of control,” it is 35 km from Yellowknife and firefighters are being aided by winds shifting to easterly and southeasterly.

“We expect the winds to hold in that direction for the next few days. Favorable winds should push the fire back into areas that have already burned, and away from Yellowknife and Dettah/Ndilo,” the GNWT stated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the City of Yellowknife advised on Saturday that it is working with territorial government experts to reduce risks to the city. Work is underway to install sprinklers and establish firebreaks on the west side of the city.

“Residents may see large equipment operating in these areas as crews commence operations,” the municipality stated in a Saturday news release. “The city wants to stress that our community is not currently at threat. These measures are precautionary, and more information on the situation will become available as it develops. The city urges residents to remain vigilant and keep fire safety a priority this long weekend.”

The city’s Evacuation Framework Overview is available on its website.