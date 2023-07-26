The latest update on the wildfire that has reached Behchoko shows that the situation hasn’t changed much, though it’s not any better.

NWT Fire’s update from 2:30 p.m. indicated that the blaze has now eclipsed the 100,000 hectare mark and is out of control. The evacuation order for the community remains in place and Highway 3 has once again been closed to traffic.

Mike Westwick, wildfire information officer with the Department of Environment and Climate Change, stated that three homes have been lost since last night when the fire breached Rae.

Edzo is still not under immediate threat yet, he added, but that could change at any moment, given the winds that rapidly pushed the fire toward the community yesterday.

Westwick added that the Stagg River power station has not been damaged, nor has the fibre optic line carrying internet and telecommunication service through Northwestel, but the risk of compromisation remains because of the fire breaching Highway 3.

With the focus on protecting Behchoko, Westwick said there hasn’t been an assessment of structure loss, but protecting buildings and homes is continuing.

Six crews are back in Behchoko and have been setting sprinkler lines along the perimeter of Rae, as well as gelling structures with FireIce, which is designed to protect against embers setting new fires.

Westwick said spot fires are being put out by fire crews with help from local firefighters in Behchoko.