A panel van and small transport truck collided Monday afternoon on the Yellowknife Highway near the Bristol Monument.

Damages appeared on the front of the truck and on the driver’s side of the van.

At least one person was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries could not be confirmed.

Police officers, paramedics, members of the municipal enforcement division and a tow truck were present on scene shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

The municipal division blocked the entrance to Fred Henne Territorial Park and re-directed traffic away from the area.

