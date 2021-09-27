A 19-year-old man in Rankin Inlet is dead as a result of an alleged Sept. 18 hit and run.

Ben Angoshadluk was subsequently charged with impaired operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Angoshadluk is scheduled to appear before the Nunavut Court of Justice on Nov. 1, 2021 in Rankin Inlet.

The RCMP responded to the incident during the early morning hours on Sept. 18. An ambulance transported the badly-hurt man to the health centre, but he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

The driver of the vehicle is accused of fleeing the scene. The truck in question was later located abandoned outside of the community.

The identity of the victim was not released.