The City of Yellowknife and Northland Utilities announced the 2021 season’s Holiday Lights Competition winners on Wednesday.

Each winner will receive a prize of $100, courtesy of Northland Utilities

The winning lights are as follows: 111 Herriman Road, 154 Moyle Drive, 207 Tililo Tili, 125 Borden Drive, and 5204 54 Street.

The city extended its thanks to all who took part in the competition by either “decorating their homes, visiting the many beautiful light displays, nominating a house or voting.”

The municipality also expressed gratitude to to Northland Utilities for its support of the Holiday Lights Competition.