Home Base YK announced on Jan. 11 that the organization’s youth centre, located at 4903 50 St., will be closed until further notice.

The closure comes as a result of rising Covid-19 cases in the territory, as well as “staff shortages,” according to Tammy Roberts, Home Base YK’s executive director.

Other operations run through Home Base YK will continue unabated, according to the organization.

“Home Base dorms and shelter are still open and running to full capacity, as is the Youth Housing Program that provides support to youth in apartments,” said Roberts.

RELATED REPORTING: Home Base YK receives hot meals and holiday funding

On Dec. 21, Home Base YK stated that the youth centre had been “struggling to cover rent and staff wages,” and the organization turned to the public for assistance.

“We’ve been reaching out to the community and businesses and whatnot, just looking for support,” Roberts previously told Yellowknifer. “The youth centre is a very underfunded resource that we’re operating.”