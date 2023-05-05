A group of people who are passionate about science and technology got together at Home Base Youth Centre to lead kids to explore the joy of science this past weekend.

The workshop was made possible by a organization called STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Previously hosted Stitches and Switches workshop at Makerspace YK.

Andrew Speakman, who was volunteering at the event, said that everyone who attended is interested in science and leading-edge technologies — and getting youth engaged and involved was why they were there.

“When I was in high school, I would have liked to see more organizations like this because I would loved to be exposed to more engineering science programs,” he said. “Now that I’m in this position to be able to offer those kind of things, I’m really happy to give kids an outlet to learn more about science.”

Gillian Cameron, family and natural supports coordinator with Home Base Youth Centre said that seeing youth have fun in this workshop made her feel great.

“This is wonderful,” she said. “We’ve got some incredibly clever, bright budding scientists here, and they love engaging in this sort of activity. I think it gives (youth) an opportunity to try new things and realize that they’ve got a lot of potential and they could go anywhere down the road with their careers.”

Cameron also said that youth should always be willing to try new things

“Because you never know when you’re going to find something that you absolutely love doing,” she said. “Everybody is a beginner and don’t ever be intimidated if you’ve never done something before.”