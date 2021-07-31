Tsiigehtchic volunteer fire department was kept busy this July 31 morning as a home went up in flames overnight. The home, near the charter community’s iconic church, was destroyed. No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire has not been yet been released.
All photos are courtesy of Lawrence Norbert.
Tsiigehtchic’s iconic church overlooks a fire early July 31 as a home was destroyed in the blaze. Volunteer firefighters worked throughout the night to contain the fire. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Volunteer firefighters work to put out the remains of a blaze that destroyed a home in Tsiigehtchic overnight July 31. While the home was destroyed, the community came together to ensure further damage was prevented. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....
