Tsiigehtchic volunteer fire department was kept busy this July 31 morning as a home went up in flames overnight. The home, near the charter community’s iconic church, was destroyed. No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire has not been yet been released.

All photos are courtesy of Lawrence Norbert.

Tsiigehtchic’s iconic church overlooks a fire early July 31 as a home was destroyed in the blaze. Volunteer firefighters worked throughout the night to contain the fire. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert