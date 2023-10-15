Yellowknife RCMP have opened a homicide investigation after being called to a residence on Sunday morning.

According to a release issued Sunday afternoon, officers were dispatched to help paramedics with an injured man at the scene shortly after 8 a.m. The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The NWT RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section are now leading the investigation. The victim’s name has not yet been released, nor was there any other details published.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident, or who may been in the area of 47 Street and Franklin Avenue, to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave a note online at the Crime Stoppers website or call 9-1-1 in cane of an emergency.