An employee of a contractor was involved in a fatal accident near the Hope Bay mine on Sept. 14, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. announced on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m., approximately 13 km from the Doris North gold mine facilities. The emergency response team and medic from Hope Bay responded immediately, according to Agnico Eagle.

Cambridge Bay RCMP and the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission have been notified. An investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the accident, Agnico Eagle stated, but no other details about the nature of the incident were provided.

Operations at Hope Bay have been suspended for approximately 24 hours. Agnico Eagle stated that it will work with the contractor to ensure all the necessary support and assistance will be provided to the deceased individual’s family during this difficult time. The company is also planning to provide support and counselling to assist its employees and contractors at the camp.

“On behalf of Agnico Eagle, we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues,” said Ammar Al-Joundi, president of Agnico Eagle.

The Hope Bay project is located 125 km southwest of Cambridge Bay.