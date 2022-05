A house fire in the early hours of May 25 in Tuktoyaktuk has claimed one life, RCMP confirm.

The local Fire Department attended and extinguished the blaze and discovered the body of a deceased male.

RCMP are working with the Fire Marshall and NWT Coroner’s office to establish the cause of death and source of fire.

RCMP will not share the name of the deceased with the public.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP detachment at 867-977-1111.