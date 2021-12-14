A shipment of houses from Hay River bound for Jean Marie River was involved in a collision, Monday night.

Chris Betts, district manager for the South Slave region for ARCAN, which built the homes, said he was expecting the shipment to arrive around 7 p.m. Monday night. He received word at about 8:30 p.m. that night that the shipment had been involved in a collision on the highway east of Jean Marie River.

Jennifer Lukas, a spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, which is responsible for the NWT Higway Patrol, said one of the vehicles carrying one of the homes was involved in a collision with two other vehicles that were pulled to the side of the highway at approximately Kilometre 263.

“GNWT Highway Transport Officers escorted the loads to a road-side pull out at KM 280 to await RCMP and tow vehicles,” she said in an email. “The wide loads completed their journey to Jean Marie River today (Dec. 14).”

Tthe other two homes were scheduled to be shipped to the Dehcho community Dec. 16.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.