The Nunavut Housing Corporation is planning to clean up the mould in 52 housing units in 11 communities in 2022-‘23, Minister Lorne Kusugak informed his colleagues in the Legislative Assembly on March 9.

“This is the largest number of units that we have done in a single year since we began these extensive remediation efforts in 2016,” he said.

If that target is reached, it will represent a 33 per cent increase in the number of remediated units. Since 2016, the housing corp. has serviced 152 units in 14 communities for mould.

“These remediation programs represent considerable effort to work more efficiently to cut costs and move more quickly,” said Kusugak. “Still, prevention remains the cheaper and better solution. If caught early, the most common mould problems can be solved by washing with soap and water … that is why I call on public housing tenants to help us stop mould right in its tracks. Anyone who sees mould in their public housing unit should contact their local housing organization and discuss the options available to remediate the issue.”