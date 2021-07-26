The NWT Housing Corporation plans to take over operations of both the Inuvik Warming Centre and the Inuvik Homeless Shelter, according to a letter addressed to the Inuvik Emergency Warming Centre’s board of directors.

The NWTHC has been working towards a partnership with the Gwich’in Tribal Council and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, with the intent of re-opening the overnight warming shelter on Oct. 1, 2021, according to the letter, which the Drum obtained.

In the letter, attributed to NWTHC homelessness and community planning manager Renay Ristoff, the housing corporation says it is terminating its contribution agreement with the Warming Centre Society and said it would be invoicing the nonprofit for $132,000 “minus the operational costs for April 1 to May 14, 2021.”

“It is our hope that the board supports this new approach and will fully participate in the transition of Shelter Operations to the NWT Housing Corporation,” reads the letter.

Inuvik’s Emergency Waring Shelter closed May 13 amid concerns the overnight temperatures were dropping below 0 C. At the time, NWT Housing Corporation said the closure was to facilitate staff training.

A former member of the board and former executive director, Mary Cockney, previously told the Inuvik Drum she resigned from the board after the NWT Housing Corporation moved in.

Inuvik’s Emergency Warming Shelter has had a rough year. The previous board resigned after a heated meeting where they announced their intentions to dissolve the society.

The NWTHC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.