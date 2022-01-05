K’amba Carnival changes with the times

The 29th K’amba Carnival kicked off March 1 with significant adjustments due to Covid-19.

Indoor events went online, dancing competitions were conducted with video submissions.

The carnival was also spread out over a week to limit the size of the crowds.

Shanelle Moore, 18, was a contestant for for K’amba Carnival Queen 2021. Photo courtesy of K’amba Carnival Committee

Candle offers cautionary tale

A home on Alaska Road was destroyed by fire March 6.

Fire chief Ross Potter said the blaze, which was burning from one end of the single storey bungalow to the other when firefighters arrived, was started by a candle being used as a night light.

“Be very, very cautious when using candles,” he said. Do not leave them unattended.

Former South Slave siblings honoured by GG

Kelvin Redvers and T’áncháy Redvers were recognized by the Governor General for founding national suicide prevention non-profit organization We Matter in 2016.

The brother and sister grew up in Hay River. They received civil division meritorious service decorations Feb. 25.

“We hope that this award is a celebration of everything that the organization stands for, which is hope and strength and believing and overcoming obstacles,” Kelvin said.

LTC beds suddenly in peril

A review of health care resources put a 48-bed long-term care facility for Hay River in peril in favour of more beds in Fort Smith.

How many Hay River would get was still up in the air. The Health department’s director of continuing care services said Woodland Manor had 25 beds currently, including 10 that were moved over from the hospital, and confirmed there is a waitlist.

“We are confident that these projections are based on the best evidence available,” Health Minister Julie Green said.

The 2020 K’amba Carnival featured a mass start of the 10-dog race at the ice crossing to the Old Village on the Hay River Reserve. NNSL file photo

Truck, train collide

The driver of a pickup truck literally walked away from a collision with a train at a level crossing March 11.

“It’s just a bruise, hopefully,” protective services director Ross Potter said.

The collision took place at the crossing on Balsam Drive shortly after 7 a.m.

Subdivision sows divisions

About two dozen people attended a meeting on Fraser Place, a proposed subdivision.

The dissenters said it’s in the wrong place and it’s a little too hoity-toity, too.

The manager of land planning and administration with the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation in Yellowknife was unhappy with the lack of density.

“I don’t see any lots that are zoned for semi-detached or duplexes or multiplexes, and there’s a real lack of that in this community,” Anita Lenoir said.

Hay River South MLA Rocky Simpson added that the development didn’t seem to offer anything to lower-income individuals.

Stop that

The GNWT took issue with CN Rail placing a pair of stop signs at a rail crossing on the Mackenzie Highway in Hay River March 24. By March 26, they were gone.

The Hub couldn’t reach the GNWT for comment, but a CN spokesperson said they were working on a permanent solution.

The signs riled drivers, who took to Facebook to vent their frustration at the spontaneous signing of the rarely used spur line.

“Total ridiculousness,” one person posted.