DJSS fundraising activities

The Diamond Jenness Secondary School Class of 2021/22 continues fundraising into the holiday season. Students were providing hot chocolate and other goodies to people taking part in the Campground Christmas over the weekend.

However, they have a number of activities in the coming weeks. From Dec. 13 to 17, the group will be holding an online bake sale through its Grad Fundraising Facebook group.

Organizers are asking residents to support the group by joining the group and keeping in touch on other initiatives taking place throughout the year.

The graduating class this year is expected to have 31 students.

Library holding Christmas cookie take and bake

The Hay River Public Library will be hosting a Christmas themed ‘Take and Bake’ on Dec. 9,

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library will be providing ingredients for Christmas cookies this month and people interested are asked to call the library as soon as possible as there are only a few spots available. On Thursday, the library will provide a package of ingredients to pick up.

The Take and Bake program has been taking place roughly every month at the library since the library was closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Santa coming to library for story time

Santa Claus will be dropping into the Hay River Public Library on Dec. 13 to read a story to all of the good boys and girls of the town.

Stay at home mums and young families are invited to drop in at 10 a.m. for the library’s first in-person story time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Family Support Centre holding Christmas lunch and bingo Dec. 9

The Family Support Centre is holding a Christmas lunch and bingo on Dec. 9.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. a lunch will be held at the Chief Lamalice Complex, followed by Bingo at 1 p.m.

Anglican Church Christmas tea

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church will be hosting a Christmas Tea and Bake Sale on Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Doug Wieterman Hall in the upstairs rec hall.

The event will include door prizes and all proceeds will go to Secret Santa.

KFN holiday craft market Dec. 11

Kátł’odeeche First Nation will be holding a holiday craft market and bake sale at the Chief Lamalice Complex from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Recreation director Andy McKay said he is looking forward to hosting the event for artisans and providing both Indigenous and non-Indigenous craftspeople the chance to show their wares.

As of Monday afternoon the event had six vendor tables rented.

“We’ve been really brainstorming on things to do and so we advertised for it,” he said. “If people want to sell some baking or other items for a few bucks or something, we are putting on this event to kind of see what response we can get.”

Tables are available for rent for $15 and can be arranged by calling the KFN office.