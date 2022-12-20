https://www.nnsl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/aha.mp4 VIDEO: Students, teachers and staffs formed a human chain to deliver warmth for Christmas.

A human chain formed from Ecole St. Patrick High School to deliver a donation to the Salvation Army on Monday.

Four-hundred students participated in the event, passing the contributions one by one from the school’s gym down the street to the destination.

“The human chain shows that people here in the community are connected, and it shows how community gets support with everybody helping and contributing by bringing something in by passing gift and food. It is a way to support by showing community, we can do it together,” said Jacqueline Stanbridge, program support teacher with St. Pat’s.

Students and staff members collected the donations within the school.

Jason Brinson, executive director of the Yellowknife Salvation Army, said this annual event by St. Pat’s not only brings toys and food to his charitable organization, it brings the community together.

The students who stand on Franklin Avenue to get the goods across the street are required to wear a safety vest with reflective stickers, although part of the downtown thoroughfare was closed for the event. Bylaw officers were on site to redirect traffic to a detour.