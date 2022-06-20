The RCMP have ended a search for a missing man after human remains were discovered near Fort Liard.

A deceased man was located within the search area on June 19 and he was tentatively identified as Anthony McLaughlin, according to the police.

McLaughlin’s next of kin have been notified of this development, the RCMP added in a news release issued Monday morning.

This incident will continue to be investigated by the office of the NWT’s chief coroner.

“This is a tragic result and our thoughts are with McLaughlin’s family,” the RCMP stated.

The Mounties extended thanks to everyone who assisted in the search effort.