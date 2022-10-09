What do you love about Inuvik? The Inuvik Justice Committee would like to know.

Inspired by a similar movement in New York City, the Humans of Inuvik project aims to collect stories of residents and turn them into a book to foster greater connections between people in town.

“The effort is to build community through developing connections so that we see each other as people,” said Victim Services Coordinator Eva Kratochvil. “When you see somebody as being a real person, you’re less likely to victimize others.

“So the idea is we get people’s stories and they can talk about whatever they wish. It can be literally any story that they’re willing to share.”

Humans of New York is a project that takes portraits and compiles stories of city residents, creating an ongoing database of individual tales. Humans of Inuvik wants people in the community to answer one to three questions, stories that will be published in a book next year.

The Justice Committee is asking people to tell them about their greatest inspiration and role models, give advice to younger generations or share a valuable life lesson. Stories of experiences growing up in Inuvik are also encouraged as are memories of first arriving in the community. Participants can also talk about challenges they’ve faced and overcome or describe memorable life moments. They’re invited to write about what they love about Inuvik, or just simply tell a story.

Submissions should be no more than 750 words and should include a photo. They can be submitted online through the Justice Committee’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/beaudelta or dropped off at the Justice Committee office at 4 Dolphin Street.

Assistance is available for those unable to write up a story themselves and for people who would rather verbally dictate it. Everyone who submits a piece will receive a free hoodie with artwork by Archie Beaverho.

“This is just another piece of building the community and connectiveness,” said Kratochvil. “We’re thinking about how we develop a sense a pride for Inuvik. How do we create that?

“This seems like a way to do it.”

The project will run until the end of March, 2023.

Kratochvil said the project was part of a greater initiative called the C.H.I.E.F program — connect, heal, interview, educate and focus on futures — which has put on a number of activities and gatherings in the community over the past year. Some of those activities include beading and carving workshops, as well as workshops on topics like maintaining healthy relationships and programs through the Inuvik Greenhouse.

“It’s creating space for people to be positively engaged,” she said. “You don’t just leave with the new skill that you’ve learned, but you leave with the materials you need to do that new skill.

“There’s a healing component as well in terms of doing good stuff for yourself and accomplishing it.”