Northerners with lived experience support the creation of in-community detox services, according to a recent survey.

The GNWT Department of Health and Social Services released on Nov. 23 a report based on an “Addiction Recovery Experiences” survey conducted between Feb. 15 and March 31 of this year.

It included the responses of 439 people, seven in 10 of them women and 57 per cent of them Indigenous and 93 per cent of them between the ages of 20 and 64.

“Here in the NWT, many people have different thoughts, feelings, and experiences when it comes to the use of substances,” said Julie Green, health minister. “It is important that we have a clear understanding of substance use and its relationship to mental wellness, and how we can learn to recognize when a person might need help in dealing with substance use that may have become problematic.”

“Addictions recovery looks different for everyone,” said Green. “This is why we made increasing the number and variety of culturally respectful, community-based mental health addictions programs, including aftercare, a mandate commitment for the Government of the Northwest Territories.”

According to the Executive Summary of the report, substance use disorders continue to have a significant impact on the well-being of people in the NWT.

Responses reflected high levels of satisfaction with existing services, but a desire for more service options. In particular, more services available in communities and regional centres.

Respondents identified wanting more detox services, including “inpatient detox services and community-based detox service options.”

Respondents also cited a need for options for families to attend treatment together, plus services for families who are trying to support those in recovery.

Aftercare and supportive/sober housing options were identified as gaps in recovery services. This on top of a overall lack of sober activities, which provide social options for people in recovery, their family and friends.

A specific area where NWT residents were divided is on “whether a territorial treatment facility is needed.”

While some individuals identified this as a need, the reasoning provided often cited a need for families to be able to attend or participate together, and the need for services to be reflective of the service user’s culture.

“We are also working to establish Territorial Transitional Housing for Addiction Recovery Units,” said Green. “The goal of these units will be to offer Transitional Housing programming specific to post-treatment recovery and aftercare for NWT residents. Increasing access to transitional housing for those returning from addictions treatment is one of the steps that we are taking to advance our mandate commitment.”

As the GNWT is made up of various First Nations, Metis, Inuit, and non-Indigenous populations, who have different languages, cultures and traditions, one single NWT treatment centre would not address this need for all NWT residents.

Based on provided responses, the needs of residents of the NWT may be most effectively met by continuing to expand on the land and community-based treatment opportunities, while also looking towards existing resources in the regions to develop regional treatment options that will better meet the needs of local populations.

Survey respondents were also clear that recovery could not be achieved alone, many speaking on the importance of involving family, culture and community in their journey.

As evident within the survey, many people want to see more community-based and inpatient detox services, as well as services that provide treatment and support to the entire family to heal together.

Aftercare and housing were other key areas that required more services.

“We have been working to improve options for individuals and families as they pursue recovery that works for them,” said Green. “We implemented the Stepped Care 2.0 Model and approach to care, where residents can choose from a range of options when needed.”

These options include same-day appointments for counselling, on-the-land and community-based programs, and a virtual addictions aftercare program that offers residents virtual group therapy sessions and access to speciality groups focused on socialization, stabilization, and relapse prevention,” she said.