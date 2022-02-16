Local thieves must be hungry, but the Wolf is hungrier as the popular restaurant re-opens tonight, despite being hit by thieves twice in the last 24 hours.

Around 1:45 a.m. on this morning, thieves entered the restaurant through a shattered window.

Less than 24 hours earlier, at around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, the establishment’s security alarm first went off.

“We had to have windows replaced again today. The new one that was repaired yesterday was not broken this morning however it was attempted as the marks are on it from the tool that was used. So they broke the other window instead,” Assistant Manager of the Wolf, Dionne Bowden, told NNSL Media.

“A number of other liquor bottles were taken. Probably about 10 in total from both break-ins.”

The exact cost of the broken windows and loss of business is unknown but “significant for sure” said Bowden.

It is unclear whether yesterday’s break-ins are connected to each other, or the break-in on Feb. 1.

“It appeared that yesterday random bottles were taken, today’s seemed more like they knew which ones they were after,” said Bowden and confirmed the matter is left up to the investigation by the RCMP.

This the third break-in the 51st Street eatery has clocked this month.

The first break in the early hours of Feb. 1.

Thieves broke the glass entrance door the Hungry Wolf shared with neighbouring business ReLeaf NT.

The clean up caused the owner of the Wolf, Reginald Drummond, to shut the doors for the day to unspecified loss in business. He told NNSL Media that nothing was taken from his business.

Just yesterday on Feb. 15, the RCMP responded to an alarm sounding at the Hungry Wolf at 6:00 a.m.

Officers confirmed the glass door to the restaurant was broken and a number of items were stolen.

Even though the burglaries have temporarily shut down the Wolf, it’s back to business.

“We’ve really put so much hard work and our hearts into getting this place up and running since September when it’s already such a challenging time,”said Bowden, who had already took a six-person reservation shortly after the heist.

“I believe we are moving forward. No one has mentioned shutting down,” said Bowden.

“We are opening for our evening service tonight.”

NNSL Media has attempted to contact the RCMP and awaits their response.

Anyone with information about this latest incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.