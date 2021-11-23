The City of Iqaluit has released its latest weekly water sampling results undertaken between Nov. 7 and Nov. 15.

The results have all returned with a non-detect result for petroleum hydrocarbons.

Testing was undertaken for BTEX/PHC[F1-F4] which tests for petroleum hydrocarbons in the water using 11 parameters, according to the City.

Samples are taken from 13 total locations: six within the water treatment plant as well as seven spread throughout the water distribution system in Iqaluit. This is meant to provide an overall picture of the city’s water quality.

Iqaluit remains under a do not consume order, issued by Nunavut’s Department of Health Oct. 12.