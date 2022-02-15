With the Town of Inuvik reopening its facilities to the public, on-ice sports are resuming at Roy Sugloo Ipana Memorial arena and the Inuvik Curling Centre.

The junior curling program will remain cancelled for the year, as curling society president Nick Saturnino noted the program only had two weeks left to go, as it was.

“We figured by the time we got back on the ice it’d be two weeks to the end of the season,” said Saturnino.

He noted he would have preferred to have at least access to the facilities over the outbreak.

“People think of curling they think of four people against four people. But a lot of curlers practice on their own — it would have been very possible for us to set up a schedule where one person goes to the curling club and practices for 45 minutes and then leaves, and then somebody else goes in and practices on their own after that.

“Particularly with youth, they’re more into practising as they develop skills and get ready for upcoming national championships, but unfortunately we didn’t have the option to request any variance. So that’s the frustrating part and you can say that for any sport that was closed down. But it is what it is and we’re back at it now.”

Another setback is the club decided to not send any children to Rock the Rings this year, which was itself cancelled due to a lack of participation.

Regardless, the club is doing what it can to get its members as much ice-time as reality will allow. Junior curling teams are back at practice, with all three teams preparing to go to championships in the upcoming weeks.

Team Wainman will be competing in the U20 NWT Women’s Championship Feb. 11. Team MacNeil have several big bonspiels to hit: First the NWT Men’s Championships on Feb. 9, then the Canadian National U20 championships in Stratford, Ont. March 25 to April 1. Team Gillis will be competing at the U18 National Curling championships in May.

All three junior teams will converge on the the Canada Winter Games U18 championships in Yellowknife March 1. A NWT-wide junior curling party will be connected online, with a tentative date of March 12, for all the curling clubs to have a jamboree of sorts to close off the season.

Regular league play is also resuming, with Friday night games returning to the December schedule. Assuming nothing else goes off the rails, Saturnino said the club was planning to host the NWT Men’s and Women’s Senior’s Championship Feb. 23 to 26.

Across the Midnight Sun Complex, hockey players are sharpening up their skates to complete the season as well.

Inuvik Minor Hockey Association president Chris Gruben said the club has implemented a vaccination policy and is requiring masks for anyone not on the ice. Seating will be arranged to allow for safe social distancing and parents are asked to keep children at home if not feeling well.

“Inuvik Minor Hockey has had our on-ice activities stopped twice this year,” said Gruben. “The first was from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31 and most recently Jan. 4 to 30. We are extremely appreciative of the patience of the participants as well as understanding of the decision made by Protect NWT to cancel high-risk activities during community spread events.

“With these implemented procedures, IMHA is now back to regular ice-times and is hopeful to keep on-ice activities going until the end of the season, which may be mid to late March. Barring any further Public Health orders. The IMHA Executive have been a tremendous help through all this and I’d like to thank them for all the help. As well as MSC staff and Public Health staff and officials.”

Gruben said the on-off nature of the season has been disruptive, but overall parents he had spoken to were understanding of the situation, albeit still frustrated.

“I cannot speak for all families, but with some discussions I’ve had with parents and children, there seems to be a mix of emotions,” said Gruben. “First and foremost is the expressed care for friends and families and hoping they make it through these times, safe and healthy. Second is now knowing how important physical activity is for growing children as well as for parents and the socializing that comes with team sport.

“We understand being isolated is not easy but at the same time, we as a community need to help look out for each others well-being so we can enjoy activities such as hockey now and into the future.