RCMP promise to “stem the tide of drug trafficking into Yellowknife” with two busts this week resulting in seven arrests.

On Jan. 16 the Yellowknife police attended a call at a private home where they discovered evidence of the sale of crack cocaine.

They seized 100 grams of crack cocaine and $5,000 in cash.

Two men were arrested, ages 25 and 21, both non-residents of the NWT. They are charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. As the charges have yet to be proven in court, Yellowknifer will not shared the names of the accused at this time.

On Jan 19. the Yellowknife RCMP General Investigation Section followed a tip that led them to at a room at the Capital Suites where they found evidence of drug trafficking.

Armed with a search warrant, police seized 130 grams of cocaine, an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a 9mm handgun.

Three males, ages 24, 29 and 24 were arrested. They were charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. The 24-year-old faces charges related to the seized handgun. The trio remain in custody leading up to their court date on Jan 22.

Two females, age 22 and 35, are charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. They were released from custody.

“We are sending a message to the drug traffickers: we are out there working ongoing investigations. We are identifying you and disrupting your operation,” Yellowknife RCMP Inspector Barry LaRocque told Yellowknifer, “We will stem the tide of drug trafficking into Yellowknife.”

The RCMP urges the public to contact them, 9-1-1, or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com if they witness any suspicious activity.