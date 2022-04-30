Teetł’it Zheh, otherwise known as Fort McPherson, was the nexus of focus for the Gwich’in Tribal Council this week for Gwich’in Day April 22. This was an extra-special celebration, as it marked 30 years of the Gwich’in Comprehensive Land Claim Agreement. The day was filled with song, dance, food and festivities. All photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert.

1. Mackenzie Delta MLA Frederick ‘Sonny’ Blake, Gwich’ya Gwich’in Band chief Philip Blake and Tsiigehtchic Elder Peter deliver remarks while Gwich’ya Gwich’in Council interim president Mavis Clark (right) ponders the next 30 years of the Gwich’in land claim. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert