Teetł’it Zheh, otherwise known as Fort McPherson, was the nexus of focus for the Gwich’in Tribal Council this week for Gwich’in Day April 22. This was an extra-special celebration, as it marked 30 years of the Gwich’in Comprehensive Land Claim Agreement. The day was filled with song, dance, food and festivities. All photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert.
Eric Bowling
