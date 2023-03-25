Judoka from across the territory and beyond were in Inuvik March 3 to 4 for the Arctic Open Judo Tournament, held at the Midnight Sun Complex. Martial Arts competed in both Ne-waza, or ground techniques, and Tachi-waza, or standing techniques. The young peaceful warriors trained their minds, bodies and spirits over the three days.
