It was a time for celebration for students of Aurora College on June 17, as over 30 graduates crossed the threshold to receive their diplomas and certificates. A ceremony was held at the Midnight Sun Complex for their proud families. Congratulations to all the graduates — you’ve earned it!

Dustin Ruben – Business Administration Certificate

George Price – Business Administration Diploma

Imee Ruth Camillon – Early Learning & Child Care Certificate

Verna Arey – Early Learning & Child Care Diploma

Corrine Bullock – Business Administration Diploma, says a prayer in Inuvialuktun with the help of Lilian Elias. Winston Moses gave a prayer in Gwich’in.

The grads sit down for the ceremony.

Molly McLeod, Laura Moses – Personal Support Worker certificate

Katherine Sittichinli – Business Administration Diploma

Donna Wolki – Office Administration Diploma

Elizabeth Edwards, Dustin Ruben, Corrine Bullock, Joanne Eldridge – Business Administration

Angela Lennie – Business Administration Diploma

Laura Moses – Personal Support Worker Certificate

Brian Rogers and Keenan Carpenter of the Inuvik Drummers and Dancers lead the grads out of the room after the ceremony.