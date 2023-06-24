It was a time for celebration for students of Aurora College on June 17, as over 30 graduates crossed the threshold to receive their diplomas and certificates. A ceremony was held at the Midnight Sun Complex for their proud families. Congratulations to all the graduates — you’ve earned it!

Dustin Ruben – Business Administration Certificate

George Price – Business Administration Diploma

Imee Ruth Camillon – Early Learning & Child Care Certificate

Verna Arey – Early Learning & Child Care Diploma

Corrine Bullock – Business Administration Diploma, says a prayer in Inuvialuktun with the help of Lilian Elias. Winston Moses gave a prayer in Gwich’in.

The grads sit down for the ceremony.

Molly McLeod, Laura Moses – Personal Support Worker certificate

Katherine Sittichinli – Business Administration Diploma

Donna Wolki – Office Administration Diploma

Elizabeth Edwards, Dustin Ruben, Corrine Bullock, Joanne Eldridge – Business Administration

Angela Lennie – Business Administration Diploma

Laura Moses – Personal Support Worker Certificate

Brian Rogers and Keenan Carpenter of the Inuvik Drummers and Dancers lead the grads out of the room after the ceremony.

George Price, Corrine Bullock, Dustin Ruben – Business Administration

