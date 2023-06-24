It was a time for celebration for students of Aurora College on June 17, as over 30 graduates crossed the threshold to receive their diplomas and certificates. A ceremony was held at the Midnight Sun Complex for their proud families. Congratulations to all the graduates — you’ve earned it!
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta.