The Inuvik-based Beaufort Basketball League wrapped up its season May 12-13. Having played 20 games already, the five teams were well acquainted with one another as they battled over the two day tournament. The next season is expected to begin in the fall and organizer Clinton Gordon welcomes one and all to come out and shoot some hoops.

Kaiden McDonald attempts to intercept a pass to Justin Stewart while Mason MacNeil sets a screen for Justin. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Manav Brar maneuvers his way around Justin Stewart and Dwayne Raddi. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kaiden McDonald roars as he goes for the layup. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kyle Lachnit pulls the ball away as he’s guarded by Dwayne Raddi. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kolsen Church guards the ball as Seth Day guards him and Kaiden McDonald approaches. On the bench, Darryle Cockey Goose, Bryan Wood and Clinton Gordon observe. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dez Garaba blasts forward with the ball as Kaiden McDonald, Kunal Sharma, Clinton Gordon, and John Voudrach race to keep up. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kaiden McDonald’s lay up is creatively blocked by Kunal Sharma. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Clinton Gordon reaches out for the ball guarded by John Voudrach, while Stephanie Parkes and Will Logan give some coaching advice to Dwayne Raddi. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Elijah Day squeezes past Manav Brar while Darryl Cockey Goose and Pat Tingmiak observe from the bench. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jarvis Mitchell makes a basket from the foul line as Clinton Gordon. Angelo Mahayahay, Keenan Wolki and Kaiden McDonald watch. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Hamza Mourtada and Keenan Wolki face off at the start of the final. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dwayne Raddi. right, attempts to stall Elijah Day during the final. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jarvis Mitchell, right, is pursued by John Voudrach during the final. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Team Tuk U only missed one out of 20 games and that was due to the ITH being closed — meaning they drove close to 4,000 kilometres just to play basketball. L-R: Jesse Elias, Sasha Olekshy, Noah Gruben, Brent Wolki, Paul Voudrach, and Bobby Amos. Photo courtesy Clinton Gordon

2023 Fouling Star Bobby Amos - with 36 fouls in 20 games, the most fouls in the league. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Three-point league champion Dwayne Raddi with 67 three-pointers in 20 games, the most three-pointers in the league. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Clinton Gordon congratulates the Finals MVP Dez Garaba. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Beaufort-Delta League’s first-ever champions: The East Three Eagles. L-R: Dwayne Raddi, Mason MacNeil, John Voudrach, Hamza Mourtada, Dez Garaba, Justin Stewart, Kolsen Church and Kunal Sharma. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo