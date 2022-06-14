History was made in Inuvik on June 10. It marked the first time the entire region came together to celebrate Inuvik Pride. Students and their allies from eight schools across the Beaufort Delta were joined by friends, family and supporters to show their support for one another as Inuvik celebrated one’s freedom to feel comfortable with who they are.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling