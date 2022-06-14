History was made in Inuvik on June 10. It marked the first time the entire region came together to celebrate Inuvik Pride. Students and their allies from eight schools across the Beaufort Delta were joined by friends, family and supporters to show their support for one another as Inuvik celebrated one’s freedom to feel comfortable with who they are.

Members of the Kuzuri Judo Club and friends lead the parade down Mackenzie Road. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Members of the Inuvik Hospital staff made a float and signs to celebrate Pride month. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

In spite of the lousy weather, residents came out in droves to voice their support for one another. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Celtie Ferguson shares a light moment during the march as she walks her furry friend. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Coun. Natasha Kulikowski, her dog Cleo and Wanda Tobin show their colours during the march. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Ruth Wright waves enthusiastically and shows off her sign from the Inuvik Hospital staff float. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Members of the East Three Gay-Straight Alliance shout their pride out loud, joined by Amazing Race Canada winners Anthony Johnson and Dr. James Makokis. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

The crowd passes the Inuvialuit building. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Parks Canada staff take a selfie with their special Pride flag. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

The crowd circles past the Igloo Church en route to East Three School. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kuzuri judo club instructor Ed Hartley and RCMP Const. Chris Main cook burgers for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Elder Lillian Elias leads a prayer in support of Pride. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Amazing Race Canada winners Anthony Johnson and Dr. James Makokis, who are two-spirited, share a laugh as they address the crowd following the march. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

March organizer and East Three Gay-Straight Alliance member Marshal Jellema was the master of ceremonies for the evening. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo