For 14 days, soldiers from Canada, France and the United States took part in Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT, Canada’s Joint Task Force annual winter training operation. Soldiers tested combat and emergency readiness in the harsh Arctic cold, supported by the knowledge provided by the Canadian Rangers. We were only able to capture a small picture of the work going on, which included a snowmobile patrol from Tuktoyaktuk to Paulatuk and diving beneath the four-feet thick Arctic sea ice.

Soldiers prepare to begin basic ski training on the Arctic ocean during Operation Nanook-Nunalivut in Tuktoyaktuk on Feb. 22. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Soldiers cut ice from the Arctic Ocean to conduct diving exercises. They left the pieces cut out on the surface as a sort of impromptu art installation. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

What soldiers training on the land are eating. On the left is the traditional rations, on the right are an experimental new type of freeze-dried ration being tested for its caloric value. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Soldiers strike out on a frosty Tuesday morning for practice snowshoeing on the Arctic ice. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Cold weather operator instructor Capt. Chris Hayden gives some final instructions to a unit before they head out for a snowshoe hike. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

So, you think you’re tough? “Yellow” diver Cpl. Landon Watts pops his head up after taking a 15 minutes S.C.U.B.A. dive under the frozen Arctic Ocean. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

