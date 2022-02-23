For 14 days, soldiers from Canada, France and the United States took part in Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT, Canada’s Joint Task Force annual winter training operation. Soldiers tested combat and emergency readiness in the harsh Arctic cold, supported by the knowledge provided by the Canadian Rangers. We were only able to capture a small picture of the work going on, which included a snowmobile patrol from Tuktoyaktuk to Paulatuk and diving beneath the four-feet thick Arctic sea ice.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling