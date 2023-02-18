As curling season gets harder and harder, Inuvik hosted it’s last major tournament of the season. The Canadian North bonspiel filled the Inuvik Curling Centre’s halls from Feb. 9 to 11. In the end, Tean Arey defeated Team Saturnino in the final and Team Pascal defeated Team Wainman in the the third place game. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
