As curling season gets harder and harder, Inuvik hosted it’s last major tournament of the season. The Canadian North bonspiel filled the Inuvik Curling Centre’s halls from Feb. 9 to 11. In the end, Tean Arey defeated Team Saturnino in the final and Team Pascal defeated Team Wainman in the the third place game. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Grant Convey throws a rock. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jordan Bourque works the brooms. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jenna McDonald eyes her shot. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Hayley Manz watches her sweepers chase her rock down the sheet. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Mark Robertson is all focus as he throws a rock. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jasper Willkomm and Calvin McDonald follow a shot during the final. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Alison and Hans Lennie keep a rock in check during the final. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tyler and Tannis Bain follow a shot by Nolan Rainville. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Brooke Smith works a shot of Tamara Bain’s. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Richard Ross lets a rock loose. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo