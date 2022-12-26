Inuvik’s premiere holiday shopping spree was back in full force this year. Running from Nov. 25 to 27, the Great Northern Arts Festival’s annual Christmas Craft Fair jam-packed the Midnight Sun Complex with the finest artists and artisans of the Delta. Enjoy this third of three showcases of the merchants you can support this year. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling