A wholesome and scrumptious tradition was back at East Three School this month. East Three School’s drama department’s Dinner Theatre resumed with two showings of High Rise Hijinks, a collection of scenes built around apartment humour. Their efforts paid off, raising over $3,700 for the East Three School basketball program and helping spread the theatre bug in Inuvik.

Toby (Zandria Blake Andre Bernhardt) and Ben (Thomas Thrasher) attempt to connect telepathically to their apartment’s previous tenant — or is it the pizza guy? Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emma (Ellie Pond) and Dawn (Emily Joe-Beaudin) have a chat about Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations over cheese twists and pop. Photo courtesy of Kevin Xu

John Dillon performs during dinner. Photo courtesy of Kevin Xu

Chris Sulz sings a song for the crowd during dinner. Photo courtesy of Kevin Xu

Jolie Wolki and Emily Joe-Beaudin put on their make-up. Photo courtesy of Kevin Xu

Indigo Taylor gets some final touches on her makeup before going on stage. Photo courtesy of Kevin Xu

Tess (Indigo Taylor) and Kip (Melody Hauer) clean Kip’s apartment to the amusement of the crowd. Photo courtesy of Kevin Xu

Ellie Pond sings a song for the crowd during dessert. Photo courtesy of Kevin Xu

Jamie (Marshal Jellema) conforts Blake (Jordanna Ruben) after the pair look into the future. Photo courtesy of Kevin Xu

Descartes Dulay, Malakai Keegan-Drennan, Adam Mortada, Madden McNiel and Jacoby Day cooked the meal on behalf of East Three Basketball. Photo courtesy of Kevin Xu