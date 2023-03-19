A wholesome and scrumptious tradition was back at East Three School this month. East Three School’s drama department’s Dinner Theatre resumed with two showings of High Rise Hijinks, a collection of scenes built around apartment humour. Their efforts paid off, raising over $3,700 for the East Three School basketball program and helping spread the theatre bug in Inuvik.
