John Voudrach navigates his way around Matthew McLeod from Aklavik. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
East Three School resurrected a pre-pandemic classic on Jan. 13 to 14. The East Three 3 on 3 basketball tournament hit the courts with over a dozen teams throwing in. In the end, three teams claimed prizes in the U13, 15 and adult men’s divisions.
Jaxon Brodhagen Lennie, holding Orlando Blake, and Malakai Keegan-Drennan, Adam Mourtada and Descartes Dulay sell food and drinks to raise money for further basketball adventures. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Chase Nogasak leaps for the ball while Graham Appleby and Darryl Tedjuk stand ready. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Deszo Garaba leaps to the net, narrowly evading Jason Clark while Clyde Rogers approaches. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Kolsen Church performs a lay-up with Jackson Christi and Brent Wolki in pursuit. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Jackson Christi dribbles past Kolsen Church while Bryan Wood backpedals. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
U13 division winners Lachlan Conway-Adams, William Gruben, Davie Rogers and River Keegan-Drennan. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Parkes
U15 division winners Adam Mourtada, Bradley Firth and Madden MacNeil. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Parkes
Men’s division winners Justin Stewart, Sasha Olekshy and Dwayne Raddi. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Parkes
