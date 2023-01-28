East Three School resurrected a pre-pandemic classic on Jan. 13 to 14. The East Three 3 on 3 basketball tournament hit the courts with over a dozen teams throwing in. In the end, three teams claimed prizes in the U13, 15 and adult men’s divisions.

Jaxon Brodhagen Lennie, holding Orlando Blake, and Malakai Keegan-Drennan, Adam Mourtada and Descartes Dulay sell food and drinks to raise money for further basketball adventures. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

John Voudrach navigates his way around Matthew McLeod from Aklavik. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Chase Nogasak leaps for the ball while Graham Appleby and Darryl Tedjuk stand ready. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deszo Garaba leaps to the net, narrowly evading Jason Clark while Clyde Rogers approaches. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kolsen Church performs a lay-up with Jackson Christi and Brent Wolki in pursuit. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jackson Christi dribbles past Kolsen Church while Bryan Wood backpedals. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

U13 division winners Lachlan Conway-Adams, William Gruben, Davie Rogers and River Keegan-Drennan. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Parkes

U15 division winners Adam Mourtada, Bradley Firth and Madden MacNeil. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Parkes