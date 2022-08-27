Comedian “Uncle Deadly” Conway Kootenay had a busy week, first performing at the Gwich’in Tribal Council’s annual general meeting, Aug. 16 to 18, then doing a show in Tuktoyaktuk the next night before hosting all three days of the Inuvik Fiddle and Flow Festival. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Cynthia Tetlitchi was the winner of the budding artists portion of the contest. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Colton Gordon-Ruben rips into the Midnight Special to kick off the main drag of the Inuvik Fiddle and Flow talent show. Three days of jigs, reels and good times kept Chief Jim Koe park bustling from Aug. 19 to 21, bringing out the deadliest talent in the Beaufort Delta. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Trenyce Voudrach sings ‘Bad Timing’ by Blue Rodeo, which was enough to win her the top prize of the general entry category in the first ‘Deadly in the Delta’ talent show. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Richard Ruben Sr. recited a tune in his mother tongue, which was a hit for the crowd. He was one of two performers to tie for second place. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Aiden Andre performs for the crowd. He was one of two performers who tied for second place. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Erwin Elias is joined by Wesley Hardisty on fiddle and Eric Andre on bass during the second day of the Fiddle and Flow festival. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Wesley Hardisty flew up from Yellowknife to dazzle the crowd with his bow skills. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo