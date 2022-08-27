Comedian “Uncle Deadly” Conway Kootenay had a busy week, first performing at the Gwich’in Tribal Council’s annual general meeting, Aug. 16 to 18, then doing a show in Tuktoyaktuk the next night before hosting all three days of the Inuvik Fiddle and Flow Festival. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Anna Buckle kicks off the budding artists portion of the talent show. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Gabrielle McLeod sings a song while Doris Rogers plays backup. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Florence Nasogaluak sings an Adele classic for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Cynthia Tetlitchi was the winner of the budding artists portion of the contest. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Colton Gordon-Ruben rips into the Midnight Special to kick off the main drag of the Inuvik Fiddle and Flow talent show. Three days of jigs, reels and good times kept Chief Jim Koe park bustling from Aug. 19 to 21, bringing out the deadliest talent in the Beaufort Delta. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Shannon Furlong performs for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Trenyce Voudrach sings ‘Bad Timing’ by Blue Rodeo, which was enough to win her the top prize of the general entry category in the first ‘Deadly in the Delta’ talent show. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Joe Nilgak sings a country classic for the eager crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Katrina Semple sings a tune with the musical accompaniment of John Semple. Eric Bowling/ NNSL photo

Margaret Thrasher sings Old Time Rock ‘n Roll for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Brandon Andre closes off the first set of performers with a country twang. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Joseph Furlong opens the second set of performers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Richard Ruben Sr. recited a tune in his mother tongue, which was a hit for the crowd. He was one of two performers to tie for second place. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

John Semple sings a classic country piece for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Doris Rogers sings a song while Conway Kootenay watches on.

Jason Nasogaluak sings a fan favourite. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Aiden Andre performs for the crowd. He was one of two performers who tied for second place. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Brayden John channels Johnny Cash while donning all black. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Patrick Wolki closes off the show with a tune. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Erwin Elias is joined by Wesley Hardisty on fiddle and Eric Andre on bass during the second day of the Fiddle and Flow festival. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo